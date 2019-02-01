Honkin' Mad

Freeway closure alert! Avoid this part of I-635, TX 121 and FM 2499 this weekend

By Gordon Dickson

February 01, 2019 09:00 AM

Grapevine traffic in 2008, before more than $1 billion in road improvements were completed. The area could look like this again this weekend because of a full freeway closure.
GRAPEVINE

Drivers may want to avoid Texas 121, Interstate 635 and Farm Road 2499 in Grapevine this weekend, near the city limits with Lewisville and Coppell.

Or, if you can’t avoid the area, at least be prepared for delays.

A complete Texas 121 freeway closure is scheduled from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday (weather permitting) near the Bass Pro Drive overpass. The closure is needed to make room for ongoing bridge construction in the area, and motorists can expect long delays on the frontage road detours.

And, in what to motorists must seem like a cruel sequel, the same closure is scheduled to happen again next weekend (Feb. 8-11), during the same hours. Again, that closure will happen if the weather cooperates.

The closures are needed so that a highway contractor, NorthGate Constructors, can set bridge beams on the future eastbound Bass Pro Drive bridge over Texas 121. It’s all part of a massive makeover of the I-635/Texas 121 interchange — a project that is likely to last for a couple of years.

Also, southbound Farm Road 2499 will be closed at Grapevine Mills Road. And, the southbound 121 and 2499 ramps to I-635 (also known as LBJ Freeway) also will be closed.

Why all the pain? Workers are putting in a new Bass Pro Drive bridge that will add capacity to the intersection including a Texas U-turn.

The $371 million is designed to make life easier on I-635, Texas 121, Texas 26 and FM 2499 in Grapevine (Easier for future generations, at least.)

The closure is weather permitting, although this weekend looks to be warm and dry. To check for any updates on the planned closure or other road work in the area, visit dfwconnector.com, call the toll-free hotline at 877-411-4212 or follow the project on Twitter @DFWConnector.

