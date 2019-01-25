New I-35W ramps open to downtown Fort Worth! But you gotta pay a toll

There’s now a quicker way in and out of downtown Fort Worth, for motorists who can afford a toll.
New TEXPress toll ramps connecting Interstate 35W’s TEXPress tolls lanes to Belknap and Weatherford streets in downtown Fort Worth opened up unexpectedly Friday afternoon.
At 3 p.m., workers were removing orange barrels to fully open the lanes.
“They should be open for rush hour,” spokeswoman Brooke Goggans said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
She added that the toll ramps will be open permanently, and fully available for rush-hour drivers to use all of next week and in perpetuity, although work crews will still be in the area doing finish up work for some time.
Although the ramps will be an obvious benefit for those who can afford the tolls on the TEXPress lanes, they will also thin out the congestion on I-35W during peak periods.
On Southbound I-35W, it’s not uncommon for traffic to back up more than two miles near Northside Drive, the place where the toll lanes previously ended, forcing toll lane traffic to squeeze in with non-toll traffic just north of I-30.
Prices for these “Lexus lanes” exits into and out of downtown Fort Worth will be posted on electronic signs, so drivers can see the dollar amount and make a decision about whether to pay electronically with their TollTags. The prices are variable, meaning they change minute-to-minute based on traffic conditions at the time.
Comments