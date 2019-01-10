TEXRail is finally open for everyone. Now, where the heck are the stations?

After delays related to the federal shutdown, the long-awaited TEXRail commuter line is now open to anyone who wants to ride it.
But where the heck are the stations?
For rail aficionados, it might seem like a simple question. But the simple fact is, TEXRail is running through parts of Northeast Tarrant County that haven’t had passenger service in decades.
So, below is a Google map with the TEXRail stations highlighted, and a little background on each whistle stop.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
On Thursday, passengers stepped off the sleek and modern TEXRail trains at DFW Airport’s Terminal B, the easternmost stop on the line — although it’s easy to transfer to Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Orange Line light-rail service a few hundred feet away in Terminal A.
The commuter rail service already was proving popular.
Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, a train pulled into the station at the lower level of Terminal B carrying 67 passengers. A handful carried luggage and appeared to be ready to board flights.
Other riders said they just wanted to check out the quality of the train ride. Among them was Kurt Troeger, a retiree from Grapevine who rode with his grandson Henry.
“It was beautiful. It’s so smooth and quiet,” Troeger said. “I can’t believe how smooth it is and it moves pretty quick in some spots.”
“We’ll be using it a lot,” the retired American Eagle employee said. “We fly out of the airport all the time.”
Comments