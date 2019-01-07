As the TEXRail opening drags on, riders ask if the federal shutdown is the real cause

Three days have now passed since Fort Worth’s TEXRail commuter train service was supposed to open to the public.
Is the federal shutdown really to blame?
On Monday, prospective TEXRail riders took to social media to criticize Trinity Metro, the local transit agency building the line, for not providing the public more information about the postponement.
A Twitter user identified as Sean Weaver, who goes by the handle @gofrogs99, said he visited the Grapevine Main Street station Monday morning expecting to ride the train but found it mostly empty.
“@TrinityMetro disappointed this morning. Tried to ride TexRail to work from Grapevine,” he wrote. “Train out of service w/o warning, parking confusing, fare machines not working. Not a way to start a new service. Glad I have a vehicle to drive.”
Another Twitter user, Kelly (@K2runs), asked for more information about whether the postponed opening of TEXRail was because of the federal shutdown, or because the trains weren’t ready for service.
“@TrinityMetro @GrapevineTXCity Please be more clear about the reason #TEXRail cannot get clearance. Is it because of the #GovernmentShutdown or is there another reason for the delay? ‘clearance to operate the entire 27-mile corridor’ sounds like something else, to me. Thank you.” she wrote.
Trinity Metro officials said they did not have any new information Monday morning about when TEXRail might open. But they did say TEXRail employees were conducting test runs of the equipment up and down the line Monday.
“We will continue testing until full service begins,” spokeswoman Laura Hanna said.
