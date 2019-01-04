Wanna ride TEXRail on opening day? Here’s how the federal shutdown might affect you

The federal shutdown has created uncertainty for the Saturday opening of the TEXRail commuter train line, but Fort Worth transit officials say they’ll go with the flow.
The new TEXRail commuter train service opens to the public Saturday, connecting Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, Grapevine and DFW Airport.
But because of the federal shutdown, the new train service may not be able to reach downtown Fort Worth at least in its first few days.
Trinity Metro, the local transit agency, is waiting for permission from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to carry passengers through a new rail intersection built under Spur 280, the highway connecting U.S. 287 and I-30 to downtown Fort Worth — but that paperwork has been delayed by the two-week-old federal shutdown.
If TEXRail can’t run the trains through that intersection, train riders will be offered bus rides from TEXRail’s North Side Station to downtown Fort Worth. The rest of TEXRail, from North Side Station (at 28th Street and Decatur Avenue) to DFW Airport’s Terminal B will operate as normal.
“Everything is trending very positive, in our conversations with the FRA,” Trinity Metro board chairman Scott Mahaffey said. “Everything has been inspected and is approved for passenger service. We just have to have FRA sign off on some paperwork.”
The new rail intersection is known among those involved in the TEXRail project as the “hole in the wall,” and getting the interchange built was a difficult engineering task. The intersection is used not only by TEXRail, but also two busy freight railroads.
TEXRail service will be free for the first month, to encourage North Texans to give it a try. During that time, there could be hiccups along the way, as riders get used to using the train stations and TEXRail employees get comfortable with the schedule.
