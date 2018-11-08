Major traffic alert! A 3-mile stretch of Interstate 30 will be closed all weekend

A huge freeway closure is coming to Arlington this weekend. Three miles of Interstate 30 from Collins Street to the President George Bush Turnpike will be closed so crews can demolish some old bridges.

The closures are scheduled to begin about 7 p.m. Friday and continue until no later than 5 a.m. Monday, an official said.

It’s all part of a $230 million makeover of the I-30/360 interchange.

This is the first of six major freeway closures that will occur along I-30 between now and the project’s completion in 2021, state officials said. It has been scheduled this weekend because no major events are scheduled at AT&T Stadium, and Six Flags over Texas is closed.

It will involve not only the Texas Department of Transportation but the cities of Arlington and Grand Prairie.

The best advice: Avoid the traffic snarl if possible.

“We’re asking motorists to use alternative routes,” said Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Val Lopez. “We’re concerned about the impact of traffic traveling through DFW.”

But if you get caught in the massive detour through Arlington and Grand Prairie, be advised that 27 traffic signals have been synchronized to get drivers through those cities as quickly as possible, an Arlington official said.

Still, if you need to travel east-to-west across Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend, the best advice is to avoid the I-30 corridor and instead go a few miles north and take Texas 183 “Airport Freeway” through Northeast Tarrant County. Or, go a few miles south and take Interstate 20 through the southern part of Dallas and Tarrant counties.

Rebar and other scraps along I-30 in Arlington. Gordon Dickson

Officials are also warning that making your own route on city side streets may not be possible.

In Arlington, Randol Mill Road east of State Highway 360 will be closed to through traffic this weekend and in Grand Prairie, January Lane west of State Highway 161 will be limited to local access only.

Some streets that cut through neighborhoods will also be closed off, to prevent impatient drivers from trying to make their own shortcuts, Arlington spokeswoman Susan Schrock said.

WB & EB I-30 full closure in #ArlingtonTX scheduled for 11/9, 7p to 11//12, 5a. EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS. USE SH183 or I-20 as alternate. #DFWTraffic #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/z7YRYjqM0v — keep30360moving (@keep30360moving) November 5, 2018

As with most planned road closures, the work is weather permitting. However, state officials are confident they will be able to get this work done rain or shine — and the weather forecast for this weekend is chilly but mostly mild.

The project mostly involves demolishing old bridge work, Lopez said, so even if there is rainfall workers can still get the job done. This particular part of the project involves no concrete or asphalt pouring, or other activities that could be delayed by rain.

“It will take a significant weather impact for us to delay it,” he said. “It’s not as weather sensitive as other projects.”

The work includes demolition of the old Texas 360 bridges across I-30.

The area is being rebuilt to make it easier for traffic on Texas 360 to directly access I-30, and vice versa. From 1957 to 1977, the road now known as I-30 was the Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike, and it featured no frontage roads. Instead, north-south roads such as Texas 360 featured bridges over I-30, but few connecting access roads and ramps.

Normally, a freeway closure like that would be easier because traffic could simply be diverted to the frontage roads. But in this case, motorists will detour several miles using Division Street.