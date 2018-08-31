Fort Worth freeways got a $3.7 billion upgrade, but drivers are still mad

Money really can’t buy happiness — not even $3.7 billion.

Not when you’re a Fort Worth-area motorist.

Since 2010, Texas has spent $3.7 billion fixing Fort Worth-area freeways such as Interstate 35W, Loop 820 and Texas 121/183 “Airport Freeway.” The state even allowed developers to put in high-speed toll lanes, so motorists in a hurry could slap a TollTag on their windshield and buy their way out of congestion.

And yet, those exact roads continue to be the most reviled in Tarrant County, at least among the readers who have graciously responded to the Star-Telegram’s request that they send in traffic questions and complaints to the news organization’s Honkin’ Mad page.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The early results are clear. Of the 42 traffic questions submitted by Honkin’ Mad readers so far, more than half — 22 questions — have been about concerns on the newly rebuilt portions of I-35W, Loop 820 and Texas 121/183.

What they’re saying

Here’s a sampling of readers’ questions and comments:

▪ A reader who didn’t want his or her named used wants to know why motorists on a four-lane portion of westbound 121/183 who exit to westbound Loop 820 in North Richland Hills are squeezed into just two lanes. When the area was modernized as part of the $2.1 billion North Tarrant Express project, no new toll-free lanes were added — but two toll lanes in each direction were built.

The motorists on the toll-free main lanes often sit nearly motionless for five or more minutes between North East Mall and Rufe Snow Drive, while drivers on the adjacent toll lanes — also known as TEXPress lanes — whiz by at 75 mph.

“Constant backup all during the day. Seems they under-designed the free lanes,” the reader wrote.

New toll-free lanes will be added eventually.

According to the state’s contract with the developer, NTE Mobility Partners, which includes the U.S. arm of Spanish firm Cintra, a third toll-free lane in each direction will be added no later than 2030. But Gary Fickes, a Tarrant County commissioner and chairman of North Texas’ Regional Transportation Council, said the additional toll-free lanes could be added much sooner, possibly in six or seven years.

▪ A reader who goes by Whipsmart73 wants to know why the northbound I-35W TEXPress lanes come to an end near North Tarrant Parkway, at the same place where the three-lane, toll-free portion of the freeway lanes is reduced to two lanes. Because both types of lanes come to an end at roughly the same place, five lanes of traffic are squeezed into just two lanes.

Other readers have complained about similar bottlenecks forming where the toll lanes rejoin the toll-free lanes on eastbound 183 in Euless, southbound 121 in Hurst and southbound I-35W at Loop 820 in Fort Worth.

The TEXPress lanes come to an abrupt end because the funding isn’t yet available to extend them, Fickes said.

The region’s long-term goal is to continue building out the managed lane system, so that motorists have a choice to stay on main lanes for free or get on TEXPress lanes for a toll, wherever they want to go.

But Texas state leaders including Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are blocking expansion of the toll lane, and will not allow public dollars from gas and diesel fuel taxes and vehicle registration to go toward toll projects.

“Let’s finish what we started,” Fickes said. “It’s not forcing people to pay tolls. It’s giving people a choice.”

So how much does it cost to travel on the TEXPress lanes? On a recent trip on I-35W TEXPress lanes from 28th street to North Tarrant Parkway in Fort Worth the toll was $3.95.

▪ Another reader, Letiziasmiles, wants to know why there is no access to the I-35W TEXPress lanes from 28th street to downtown Fort Worth.





“This is a major road for tourists and residents. So, I still have to deal with the traffic going South on I-35,” she wrote.

It is true that for motorists trying to access the I-35W TEXPress lanes from Fort Worth’s historic North Side (roughly the Stockyards part of town), the only ramp is at 28th Street. Otherwise, motorists must go all the way to Rosedale Street, about four miles to the south. Some relief is scheduled to arrive by the end of the year, when TEXPress lanes ramps to and from downtown Fort Worth are scheduled to open at Belknap and Weatherford streets, but even that is two miles to the south.

But that seeming lack of access to the North Side speaks to the purpose of the TEXPress lanes. On- and off-ramps are typically at least three or four miles apart, to prevent too much traffic movement. That way, traffic on the TEXPress lanes can more easily travel 75 mph and still be safe.

Motorists who wish to go just a mile or two is expected to stay on the toll-free main lanes.

▪ Want to see what other readers are saying about I-35W, Loop 820 and Texas 121/183?

The questions and comments are below: