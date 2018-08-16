Here are the five most dangerous intersections in Fort Worth

The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year.
By
By
A series that lets you submit your traffic-related questions and get answers to keep you up to speed on the highways and byways in DFW

Does Dallas-Fort Worth traffic drive you Honkin’ Mad? We want to hear from you

By Gordon Dickson

August 16, 2018 06:00 AM

Everybody seemingly has questions about traffic in North Texas, and we want to know yours.

The Dallas-Fort-Worth-Arlington metro area is home to more than 7 million people. It’s hard to get to and from work, the grocery store or pretty much anywhere else without experiencing gridlock.

We want you to send us your questions about the traffic hot spots that warrant some news coverage, so maybe together we can get some of these choke points fixed.

In the box below titled “What makes you Honkin’ Mad?,” send us your questions or concerns about the traffic hot spots you have encountered. We will will do our best to take those tips to the appropriate transportation decision-makers in our community, get you some answers and put together a story that tells the world about it.

Traffic questions can be about a particularly nasty intersection in your neighborhood, or a busy freeway connecting your city to the others in the crowded Metroplex.

Our main focus is the Fort Worth-Arlington area and Northeast Tarrant County, but we will take tips from anywhere in North Texas.

The tips could be about dangerous areas that need sidewalks or traffic signals.

The “What makes you Honkin’ Mad?” series is something we expect to do on an ongoing basis, as we strive to do local journalism that hits home with you — our readers — and addresses the types of subjects you talk about as you go about your daily lives.

So please, tell us “What makes you Honkin’ Mad?” — and tell your friends and family members about it, too.

Gordon Dickson

