$50 million approved for Interstate 35 improvements in Cooke County, Texas

Seven miles of Interstate 35 near the Oklahoma border are scheduled for improvements starting in 2023.

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently approved a $50 million grant request from the Texas Department of Transportation, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, and Chickasaw Nation. The money will go toward improving a stretch that starts just south of U.S. 82 in Gainesville and extends to Oklahoma’s Mile Marker 1 in Love County.

Improvements include widening the interstate, replacing old bridges, installing a concrete median and adding sidewalks and walkways for pedestrians.

Construction on the interstate is set to begin in April 2023 and finish in December 2025.

Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, praised the grant’s approval.

“Texas’ population grows with each passing day, and as more people travel around our state, it’s important our infrastructure is able to meet local demand,” Cornyn said in a statement.