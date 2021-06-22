Traffic & Transportation

Tarrant considers transportation bond. Fort Worth, Arlington hope these roads get fixed

A $400 million transportation bond is expected to make its way to voters in November, and cities such as Fort Worth and Arlington have already identified road projects.

Tarrant County commissioners asked cities to submit roadwork projects because $200 million will go toward a 50% match for city projects. The county received at least 196 proposals.

Another $125 million will go toward regional or multi-jurisdictional projects and $75 million will be split among the commissioners to spend in their precincts.

“It’s absolutely critical that we continue to increase roadways so we ensure that we don’t get to a point where we have small roads that will be congested, which will then add to air pollution and environmental issues,” county administrator G.K. Maenius said.

The county’s growth has congested roadways and highlighted the need to repair and rework roads. The county is still working on projects from its last bond in 2006 because work was delayed by the Great Recession of the late 2000s. If voters approve, officials hope to complete the projects within 10 years.

Commissioners do not expect to raise taxes to pay for the bond.

County Judge Glen Whitley said most of the cities will consider transportation bonds to go with the county’s bond. He echoed Maenius’ sentiment that the county’s growth created a need for the bond.

“It kind of keeps us trying to stay at least equal to the number of new people moving in,” Whitley said.

The county’s population has increased 18% the past 10 years, pushing its total to over 2.1 million. Fort Worth is the nation’s 12th largest city with more than 900,000 residents.

Fort Worth has submitted 26 projects, ranging from improving arterial roads, intersections, traffic signals and road widening, according to the latest county and city information. The city proposals amount to about $350 million. Among the widening and extension projects:

Proposed bond road projects

Here are the locations of proposed road extensions and widenings for Arlington and Fort Worth. Extensions are in blue and widenings are in red. Tap road lines for more information. Tarrant County provided the locations.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth proposed projects

Other projects include turn lane and signal improvements.

Arlington proposed projects

Arlington submitted 57 project proposals, ranging from street rebuilds, street intersection improvements, storm drainage improvements and pedestrian crossings, according to county and city data. In total, Arlington’s projects would cost $667 million. Among the road widening and extension projects:

Other projects include drainage improvements, intersection improvements and reconstructions.

Arlington officials say they will use street bond funds and street maintenance funds to provide the 50% match while Fort Worth officials want to pay for its cost with impact fee funds and the 2022 proposed city bond that will go to voters in May 2022.

A county-appointed committee is now tasked with prioritizing and advising the commissioners on what projects need to be done. Because the county only has $200 million to dish out, the committee has to work with that figure.

The county is not yet done with this process.

Other cities that submitted proposals include Azle, Bedford, Benbrook, Burleson, Colleyville, Dalworthington Gardens, Grand Prairie, Haltom City, Haslet, Hurst, Keller, Kennedale, Lake Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, River Oaks, Saginaw, Sansom Park, Southlake, Watauga and Westover Hills.

“There is real excitement within the municipalities and on the court, on doing this,” Maenius said.

Profile Image of Brian Lopez
Brian Lopez
Brian Lopez covers Tarrant County and how the actions of public officials affect our communities. He is a May 2020 graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington where he led The Shorthorn, the university’s student newspaper. He’s also a sports fan with an interest in basketball and soccer. He can be reached at blopez@star-telegram.com.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service