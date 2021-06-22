Tarrant considers transportation bond. Fort Worth, Arlington hope these roads get fixed

A $400 million transportation bond is expected to make its way to voters in November, and cities such as Fort Worth and Arlington have already identified road projects.

Tarrant County commissioners asked cities to submit roadwork projects because $200 million will go toward a 50% match for city projects. The county received at least 196 proposals.

Another $125 million will go toward regional or multi-jurisdictional projects and $75 million will be split among the commissioners to spend in their precincts.

“It’s absolutely critical that we continue to increase roadways so we ensure that we don’t get to a point where we have small roads that will be congested, which will then add to air pollution and environmental issues,” county administrator G.K. Maenius said.

The county’s growth has congested roadways and highlighted the need to repair and rework roads. The county is still working on projects from its last bond in 2006 because work was delayed by the Great Recession of the late 2000s. If voters approve, officials hope to complete the projects within 10 years.

Commissioners do not expect to raise taxes to pay for the bond.

County Judge Glen Whitley said most of the cities will consider transportation bonds to go with the county’s bond. He echoed Maenius’ sentiment that the county’s growth created a need for the bond.

“It kind of keeps us trying to stay at least equal to the number of new people moving in,” Whitley said.

The county’s population has increased 18% the past 10 years, pushing its total to over 2.1 million. Fort Worth is the nation’s 12th largest city with more than 900,000 residents.

Fort Worth has submitted 26 projects, ranging from improving arterial roads, intersections, traffic signals and road widening, according to the latest county and city information. The city proposals amount to about $350 million. Among the widening and extension projects:

Proposed bond road projects Here are the locations of proposed road extensions and widenings for Arlington and Fort Worth. Extensions are in blue and widenings are in red.



Fort Worth proposed projects

Everman Parkway, from Rosedale Springs to Cameron Hills (extension)

Heritage Trace, from Saginaw Boulevard to Wagley Robertson Road (extension)

Trinity Boulevard, from Salado Trail to Thames Trail

Avondale Haslet Road, from Willow Creek Drive to John Day Road

Park Vista Boulevard, from Timberland Boulevard to Keller Haslet Road

Bonds Ranch/Wagley Robertson, from Wagley Robertson to US 287

Cromwell Marine Creek Road, from Boat Club to Marine Creek

Meacham Boulevard, from FM 156 and IH-35

WJ Boaz Road, from Boat Club to Elkins School Road

Ray White North Road, from Wall Price Keller to Bridge at Camrose

Ray White South Road, from Mirage Dr. to Wall Price Keller Rd

Intermodal Parkway, from BNSF Railway to FM 156

Keller Hicks Road, from Lauren Way to Park Vista Boulevard

Other projects include turn lane and signal improvements.

Arlington proposed projects

Arlington submitted 57 project proposals, ranging from street rebuilds, street intersection improvements, storm drainage improvements and pedestrian crossings, according to county and city data. In total, Arlington’s projects would cost $667 million. Among the road widening and extension projects:

Avenue E (East), from Great Southwest to City Limits

Avenue E (West), from Texas 360 to Great Southwest Pkwy

South Bowen Road, from Sublett Road to Harris Road (extension)

Bowman Springs Road, from Interstate 20 to Enchanted Bay Boulevard

Calendar Road, from Russell Road to City Limits

Carter Drive (Phase I), from Park Row Drive to Pioneer Parkway

Carter Drive (Phase II), from Roberts Circle to Catalo Lane

Center Street, from Bardin Road to Green Oaks Boulevard (extension)

Collins Street (Phase I), from Interstate 20 to Green Oaks Boulevard

Collins Street (Phase II), from Southeast Parkway to Debbie Lane

Debbie Lane, from city limits to Texas 360

Eden Road, from Calender Road to Cooper Street (extension)

Fielder Road, from Randol Mill Road to Sanford Street

Forum Drive, from Pioneer Parkway to Arkansas Lane

Harris Road, from Calender Road to Cooper Street

Lamar Boulevard, from Collins Street to Interstate 30 Ramp

Mansfield Webb Road (Phase I), from city limits to Silo Road

Mansfield Webb Road (Phase II), from Collins Street to New York Avenue

Mansfield Webb Road (Phase III), from Silo Road to Collins Road

Matlock Road, from SW Green Boulevard to Sublett Road

Randol Mill Road (Phase I), from Cooper Street to Collins Street

Randol Mill Road (Phase II), from Fielder Road to Cooper Street

Sherry Street, from Stonegate Street to Pioneer Parkway

Turner Warnell Road, from Cooper Street to Matlock Road

Pleasant Ridge Road, from Enchanted Bay Boulevard to Plumwood (extension)

Other projects include drainage improvements, intersection improvements and reconstructions.

Arlington officials say they will use street bond funds and street maintenance funds to provide the 50% match while Fort Worth officials want to pay for its cost with impact fee funds and the 2022 proposed city bond that will go to voters in May 2022.

A county-appointed committee is now tasked with prioritizing and advising the commissioners on what projects need to be done. Because the county only has $200 million to dish out, the committee has to work with that figure.

The county is not yet done with this process.

Other cities that submitted proposals include Azle, Bedford, Benbrook, Burleson, Colleyville, Dalworthington Gardens, Grand Prairie, Haltom City, Haslet, Hurst, Keller, Kennedale, Lake Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, River Oaks, Saginaw, Sansom Park, Southlake, Watauga and Westover Hills.

“There is real excitement within the municipalities and on the court, on doing this,” Maenius said.