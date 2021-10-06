2 pilots are killed in crash of business jet in east Georgia

Authorities have identified two pilots killed in the Tuesday crash of a business jet in east Georgia.

Raymond Bachman, 73, of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and 63-year-old Claude Duchesne, 63, of El Paso, Texas, died in the crash, the McDuffie Coroner’s Office said.

The plane went down Tuesday morning in a field in the Thomson area, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

The aircraft was a Dassault Falcon 20, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a brief statement.

Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a missing plane around 6:30 a.m., McDuffie County sheriff’s Maj. Ronnie Williamson said. They searched the area and found the wreckage in the field, he said.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The plane appeared to have been heading to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Williamson said.

The plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.