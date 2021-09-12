Texas man drowns in private eastern Missouri lake

A 61-year-old Texas man drowned last week in a private lake about an hour southwest of St. Louis.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Dale Neider of Wharton, Texas jumped from a moving boat around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in Thunderbird Lake near St. Clair.

Authorities said Neider attempted to float before he went underwater and did not resurface, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Searchers recovered his body on Thursday and he was pronounced dead at the scene.