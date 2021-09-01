Texas

Search for Texas man missing at Grand Canyon scaling back

The Associated Press

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz.

Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park said Wednesday that they are scaling back the search for a Texas man who has been missing for nearly three months.

Park officials said 49-year-old Charles Lyon of Tyler was last seen at a hotel in Tusayan on June 10.

They said Lyon abandoned his vehicle on the canyon's South Rim along Desert View Drive near Lipan Point on or around June 11 and was believed to be traveling alone.

Beginning on June 11, crews searched extensively by ground and helicopter in the vicinity of Lipan Point and along Desert View Drive but there was no sign of Lyon.

Park officials said a missing person investigation for Lyon is ongoing and the search for him will continue in a limited and continuous mode and focus on public outreach and search efforts during regular backcountry patrols and regularly scheduled helicopter flights.

