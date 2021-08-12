Santa Fe propels urbanization trend in New Mexico

FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs legislation to raise teacher salaries and increase annual spending on public schools by almost a half-billion dollars at Salazar Elementary School in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico has retained its title as the nation's most heavily Latino state, with 47.7% of respondents to the 2020 census identifying ancestry linked to Latin America and other Spanish-speaking areas. The Census Bureau on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 released new demographic details culled from the census. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File) AP

Among four major cities in New Mexico, the state capital of Santa Fe was the fastest growing over the past decade.

The Census Bureau on Thursday released a trove of demographic data on how the U.S. population changed between 2010 and 2020.

The data show that Santa Fe grew by 19,558 people to a population of nearly 88,000, not including outlying areas. That represents a 29% population increase.

By comparison, Albuquerque grew by less than 4%. It expanded by 18,707 residents to reach a population of roughly 565,000.

Both Las Cruces and Rio Rancho grew at fast clips.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Las Cruces, located 50 miles (90 kilometers) north of El Paso, Texas, grew by 14% to a population of about 111,000.

Just north of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho grew by 19% to roughly 104,000.

New Mexico mimicked national trends in becoming more urban. The state’s under-18 population shrank. And the state’s housing supply grew faster than its population.