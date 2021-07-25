Texas

Teen suspected of shooting 2 Arlington teenage brothers dead

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas

The third teen wounded in a gunfight that left two teenage brothers, aged 13 and 17, dead at a south Arlington apartment complex is now suspected of the killings, police said.

The three were shot Friday apparently after a dispute at a nearby barbershop escalated and spilled over to the apartment complex, Deputy Chief Christopher Cook said in a statement Saturday.

The brothers were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Police found a gun near the boys’ bodies and a second gun nearby.

The third teen, whose identity police withheld because of his age, was taken from the scene in a vehicle was stopped by police before he was taken to a hospital. Cook said the teen faces a murder charge when he is discharged from the hospital.

  Comments  

Texas

Teenage brothers, 13 and 17, fatally shot in Arlington

July 25, 2021 12:14 PM

Texas

Houston man charged with pepper-spraying US Capitol police

July 24, 2021 4:46 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service