Teen suspected of shooting 2 Arlington teenage brothers dead

The third teen wounded in a gunfight that left two teenage brothers, aged 13 and 17, dead at a south Arlington apartment complex is now suspected of the killings, police said.

The three were shot Friday apparently after a dispute at a nearby barbershop escalated and spilled over to the apartment complex, Deputy Chief Christopher Cook said in a statement Saturday.

The brothers were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Police found a gun near the boys’ bodies and a second gun nearby.

The third teen, whose identity police withheld because of his age, was taken from the scene in a vehicle was stopped by police before he was taken to a hospital. Cook said the teen faces a murder charge when he is discharged from the hospital.