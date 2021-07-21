Texas

Part of oil rig falls on a worker, killing him near Houston

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

A man was killed Wednesday afternoon when part of an oil rig he was working on fell on him near Houston, officials said.

The incident happened in a remote area of the northeastern part of Harris County, 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Houston, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The man was part of a crew working on the mobile rig when the back of the rig fell on him, killing him, he said.

Another man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a shoulder injury. No identities have been released, and no cause for the collapse has been determined.

Officials say the work crew comprised six to seven workers.

