3 killed during crash with semi-truck on Oklahoma highway

A 33-year-old man and two children were killed when their car collided with a semi-truck that ended up going the wrong way on an Oklahoma highway during its efforts to avoid hitting another vehicle, according to authorities.

A tractor was traveling on a ditch next to State Highway 51 near Hennessey around 10 p.m. on Thursday when it came on the road to avoid a culvert, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Hennessey is about 70 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The semi-truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it swerved to avoid to the tractor.

The semi-truck ended up in the highway’s westbound lane, where Sergio Adrian Lopez Garcia was traveling in a Ford Taurus.

Garcia swerved to avoid the semi-truck but ended up colliding with it in a ditch, authorities said.

Garcia, along with two boys, ages 6 and 11, who were riding with him were killed in the crash. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol did not immediately say what the relationship was between Garcia and the two children. All three were from Okeene.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 58-year-old man from Wichita Falls, Texas, was not injured.