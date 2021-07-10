South Texas dries out after several days of heavy rainfall

South Texas began to dry out Saturday after several days of drenching showers that inundated some areas with more than 18 inches of rain.

The heavy rainfall, which began Monday, caused flash flooding in various cities and communities along the South Texas Gulf Coast.

Portions of the coastal city of Rockport received more than 18 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. The heavy rainfall caused an overflow at the city's wastewater treatment plant on Wednesday and flooded streets and homes. Rockport Mayor Patrick Rios issued a disaster declaration. In 2017, Rockport was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

Roland Solis, who lives in Rockport with his mother, told KRIS-TV he had never seen anything like this.

“We encountered water up to my knee’s or ankles, all over the house, ” Solis said. “My mother is an elderly person which I had to carry like a baby and walk around the whole time.”

Parts of Corpus Christi had received more than 13 inches since Monday.

Residents in Sun George Village, a subdivision in Corpus Christi’s London area, couldn't leave or return to their homes Friday due to flooding.

“This isn’t the first time that has happened,” Wasan Abu-Baker, who, with her family, has lived in the neighborhood since 2017, told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. “In May, we weren’t able to leave the house for two days because of the bad drainage system."

No significant rainfall was expected over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.