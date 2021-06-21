Texas man drowns in Oklahoma lake while trying to help son

A Texas man drowned while trying to help his son, who was struggling while swimming in a southeast Oklahoma lake on Father's Day, authorities said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the drowning happened Sunday afternoon on Broken Bow Lake, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Carlo Lomas Sr., 47, of Dallas tried to help his 18-year-old son, Carlo Lomas Jr., who appeared to be struggling in the water, the highway patrol said.

Both men went beneath the surface and were pulled from the water by bystanders.

Carlo Lomas Sr. was pronounced dead at a hospital and his son was in stable condition, authorities said.