Police: Driver hit 141 mph before killing man in Las Vegas

Authorities in Las Vegas have said a man from El Paso, Texas, was arrested on reckless driving and DUI charges after fatally hitting a moped rider last weekend while driving 141 mph (226 kph) near the Strip.

Andrew James Rodriguez, 33, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center but has since posted a $75,000 bond and was released on high-level electronic monitoring, court records said. Bail conditions include no driving and no drinking.

Police said in a statement that Rodriguez was driving a blue 2017 Lamborghini Huracan with a Minnesota license plate at “an extremely high rate of speed” around 11:50 p.m. Saturday when it crashed into the back of the TaoTao moped driven by Walter Richard Anderson, 58. Anderson died at the scene.

“The Lamborghini collided with the rear of the moped with such force that the moped became lodged under the right front of the Lamborghini,” according to the statement.

Rodriguez did not have a valid license and was identified by law enforcement with a passport, authorities said. Rodriguez is also not the registered owner of the vehicle.

Police said the estimated speed of the vehicle before the crash was determined by an analysis of data recovered from the Lamborghini. Rodriguez's blood-alcohol content was not detailed in the police report.

Rodriguez’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, sent a joint statement to the Las Vegas Sun.

“While a complaint was filed, the investigation remains in the infancy stage. We ask that people not rush to judgment and allow the judicial process to take its course,” the statement read.