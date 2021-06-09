Texas

Student shot in hand at Houston high school parking lot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

A student suffered a minor hand injury Wednesday when a stray bullet hit him during a Houston high school parking lot shooting, police said.

North Forest High School seniors were leaving campus around 10:25 a.m. after a graduation rehearsal when persons in two vehicles in the school’s parking lot exchanged gunfire, said Houston school district Police Chief Pedro Lopez.

A stray bullet grazed the hand of an unidentified student in the parking lot as the shooters continued exchanging gunfire off-campus. His wound was treated at the scene and was not the target of the shooting, Lopez said.

An 18-year-old who was in one of the fleeing vehicles was later detained. No charges have yet been filed, Lopez said.

Investigators were still trying to determine if those involved in the shooting were students or visitors to the campus.

