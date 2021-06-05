Houston furniture store’s new truck to help during flooding

A Houston furniture store owner who’s rescued and sheltered people at his business during past flooding events, including Hurricane Harvey, has some new equipment that'll let him help even more residents whenever the next big storm hits.

On Thursday, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, unveiled a new high-water rescue truck his team will be able to use to rescue Houston residents during severe weather and flooding, according to Houston TV station KTRK.

McIngvale and his team have previously used company trucks to rescue residents and bring them back to his furniture store’s cavernous showroom in north Houston, which he’s opened as a shelter during prior natural disasters, including Harvey in 2017 and February’s deadly winter storm.

“Because (of) our commitment, we have to have a responsibility for the well-being of the community, and this truck will help us fulfill that commitment,” McIngvale said.

The truck can safely drive through 55 inches of water and has a hydraulic lift gate. The truck was designed by General Truck Body Manufacturing Company, which has also supplied high water rescue vehicles for Houston’s fire department.

The truck arrived just in time for the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1.