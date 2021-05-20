Woman who threatened Collins not competent to stand trial

A Maine woman charged with threatening U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in a series of voicemails after the election is not competent to stand trial, a judge ruled.

Katrina Preble, 56, was charged with two counts of making interstate threats because the server that stores the voicemails is not located in Maine.

On Tuesday, Judge Lance Walker ordered her to be returned to the Carswell Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, over the objection of her attorney, who wanted her to be treated locally. the Bangor Daily news reported. Walker described it as the only facility in the federal prison system that can restore female defendants to competency.

Preble insisted on having the hearing held in-person rather than remotely, making it one of the first in-person hearings held in U.S. District Court in Bangor this year. If convicted, Preble faces up to five years in prison.

It’s the second time in two years a Maine resident has been charged with threatening Collins, who was re-elected in November. A woman convicted of mailing a letter containing powder to Collins’ home was sentenced last month to 30 months in prison.