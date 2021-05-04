Stormy weather causes major wreck on Texas interstate

Powerful winds from a likely tornado flipped several tractor-trailers on a Texas interstate, sending several people to the hospital, authorities said.

Video from the scene Monday night showed at least three large trucks toppled on Interstate 35E near Waxahachie, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Dallas.

Three people were taken to hospitals but their conditions weren't immediately known, Dallas TV station WFAA reported.

A spotter reported seeing a tornado cross the interstate, and the National Weather Service will survey the area Tuesday to determine its intensity.

The stormy weather also knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of people in Arkansas early Tuesday. More severe weather was expected throughout Tuesday in parts of the Deep South, the Storm Prediction Center said.