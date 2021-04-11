State reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

State health officials reported more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths Sunday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,725 new cases Sunday, plus 47 previously unreported cases. Of the 3 million-plus cases for the pandemic in Texas, an estimated 65,106 are active.

Johns Hopkins University data show an average of 3,362 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. Per capita rates of new cases being reported show 29 of the top 30 are in West Texas counties.

Meantime, 31.5% of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 19% have been fully vaccinated.