New Orleans streets flood; more storms expected across South

Torrential rains have flooded several streets in New Orleans ahead of what forecasters say could be a stormy upcoming period across the South.

A flash flood warning early Thursday covered parts of Jefferson and Orleans parishes in the New Orleans area, the National Weather Service said.

Several roads were impassible after 3 to 5 inches of rain fell in a short time Thursday morning, emergency management officials said.

The flooding comes as forecasters warn of severe storms on Friday from Texas and Oklahoma to the Carolinas.

Parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama will be at the highest risk of several storms Friday, the national Storm Prediction Center is projecting.