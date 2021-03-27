Texas trooper critically wounded in shooting, suspect sought

A Texas state trooper was hospitalized Saturday in critical but stable condition after being shot near the city of Mexia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Trooper Chad Walker was shot about 7:45 p.m. Friday while stopping to assist a motorist in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Dallas, according to the statement from DPS regional director Todd Snyder.

Walker had not come to a stop behind the vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway when the gunman, identified as 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson, got out of the disabled vehicle and opened fire, Snyder said.

Walker was struck in the head and abdomen and was later flown to a hospital in Waco, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) away.

Pinson, who fled on foot, is considered armed and dangerous and was still being sought Saturday, the statement said.