Severe storms could spawn tornadoes in the South on Thursday

Forecasters are predicting another outbreak of severe storms in several southern states on Thursday, with the potential for strong tornadoes that carve up the ground for miles.

The greatest threat, into Thursday evening, will be in parts of Mississippi, Alabama and west Tennessee, the national Storm Prediction Center said. East Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana also are at risk, and more storms are possible in Georgia and Kentucky.

The Storm Prediction Center expects the worst weather in a region that includes Jackson, Mississippi; and the Alabama cities of Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.