Texas

Average number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas decreasing

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by 42.5%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott ended the state's COVID-19 restrictions, including the state mask mandate.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported 2,347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths. The department also said the number of hospitalizations continued to drop, to 4,093.

Data from Johns Hopkins shows that more than 46,300 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas so far, the third highest death count in the U.S.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 2.8 million Texans have completed their vaccinations. That's almost 10 percent of the state's population.

