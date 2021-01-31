8 hurt after SUV crashes into Houston supermarket

Eight people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a busy Houston supermarket, police said.

Shoppers were inside a Fiesta Mart in south Houston around 3 p.m. on Saturday when the vehicle went through the store’s front doors, said Kevin Deese, commander of the Houston police department’s vehicular crimes division.

Eight people were hit either by the SUV or by debris, police said.

A 9-year-old child was hurt and another person suffered a head injury but all the individuals who were hurt are expected to survive, Deese said.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the vehicle crashed into the store, but the driver showed signs of being impaired, Deese said.

No charges had been filed in the case as the investigation continued, he said.

“I can’t tell you how fortunate we are that we’re not talking about much more severe injuries or even a fatality to have occurred from this. We’re just really lucky that all the victims are expected to recover,” Deese said.