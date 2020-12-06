Average US price of gas up 4 cents a gallon to $2.22

Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
A masked pedestrian walks past a self-service gas station in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 4 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.22. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase. She says demand for gasoline remains low in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 4 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.22.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase. She says demand for gasoline remains low in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The price at the pump is 43 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.35 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.75 in Houston.

The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks to $2.52. The survey was conducted Friday.

