College officer in Tyler shoots man threatening staffer

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Tyler Junior College, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 in Tyler, Texas.Authorities say a police officer at an East Texas junior college shot a man Wednesday who was threatening a staff member with a weapon. AP

A police officer at an East Texas junior college shot a man Wednesday who was threatening a staff member with a weapon, authorities said.

“The officer came upon the scene as it was unfolding, engaged the subject and, ultimately, the individual was shot,” Tyler Junior College Police Chief Michael Seale said at a news conference.

Seale said he did not know why the person was threatening the staffer in the road. He declined to say what kind of weapon the person had.

It was not clear what condition the person who was shot was in.

The college said on its website that “the situation is under control and pending further investigation.”

Seale said the Texas Rangers will take the lead on the investigation. A Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman had no additional details on the shooting.

Tyler is located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Dallas.