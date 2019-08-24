Police: Jawbone belongs to Houston man missing since 2015

Authorities say a jawbone found last month near the Central Texas city of Bastrop belongs to a Houston man who had been reported missing more than four years ago.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office and Bastrop police announced Friday the jawbone, found on July 28, belonged to 26-year-old Johnathan Lee Hamilton.

Other human remains were not found.

The Austin American-Statesman reports Hamilton was first reported missing in May 2015 by his family, who had been concerned he didn't have his diabetes medication.

Bastrop Police Chief James Altgelt says officers found Hamilton but couldn't legally detain him because he didn't appear to be a danger to himself. Hamilton's family filed another missing person report but were not able to find him again.

Authorities continue investigating the cause of Hamilton's death.