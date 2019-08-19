The Latest: Suspect in El Paso attack on suicide watch

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a memorial service for the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Southwest University Park, in El Paso, Texas. AP Photo

The Latest on the aftermath of an Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso that killed 22 people (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

The 21-year-old suspect in the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso that killed 22 people has been placed on suicide watch in jail.

El Paso County sheriff's spokeswoman Christina Acosta confirmed Monday that Patrick Crusius is on suicide watch in the El Paso County Jail. She said the watch was determined by medical staff, but she declined to elaborate citing privacy requirements.

Crusius is held without bond on a capital murder charge. El Paso police say he has confessed to opening fire on back-to-school shoppers at an El Paso Walmart. An online rant investigators have attributed to him speaks of a "Hispanic invasion of Texas" and theories of non-white immigrants replacing whites.

___

4:15 p.m.

Texas' governor is bringing Google, Facebook and Twitter to the table in the wake of a mass shooting in El Paso that left 22 people dead.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the tech giants will join the FBI and state lawmakers for discussions this week on combatting "hateful ideologies," domestic terrorism and cybersecurity threats. Abbott spokesman John Wittman says the companies were invited to offer insights.

Authorities say the suspected El Paso gunman confessed to targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 attack at a Walmart. They also believe 21-year-old Patrick Crusius posted a racist screed online shortly before opening fire.

Abbott called for cracking down on internet sites used by violent extremists after the shooting in the mostly Latino border city.