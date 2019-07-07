Escapees from Arkansas juvenile facility captured in Texas

Authorities say three teenagers who escaped from a western Arkansas juvenile treatment facility have been apprehended in Texas.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the boys broke out of the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center in western Arkansas on Wednesday night and stole a nearby vehicle.

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement officers in Texas pursued the vehicle before arresting the teens in Texarkana, Texas, around 3 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the youths now face felony charges. The names of the teens were not released because of their ages.

The sheriff's office says it's the third time in the past year that incarcerated youths have broken out of the center. Four teenagers broke out of the juvenile treatment facility in May by scaling a fence and later stole a car.