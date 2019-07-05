Arkansas man gets 30-year sentence in 2 drunk driving deaths

An Arkansas man with a long history of drunken driving has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he drunkenly slammed his pickup into a tree in Texas, killing his two passengers.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that 68-year-old Isaiah Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder in the February 2018 crash on Interstate 30 near New Boston, Texas. He was sentenced Wednesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Williams had a blood-alcohol level of 0.216 when the crash happened. The collision killed 62-year-old Jimmie Gant of Ashdown, Arkansas, and 59-year-old Kathy Brown of Texarkana, Texas.

The affidavit says there's no evidence that Williams tried to brake. No other vehicles were involved.

Arkansas and Texas court records show Williams has drunken driving convictions dating back 30 years.