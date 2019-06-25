Sheriff: Girl, 10, grazed by bullet while sleeping

A 10-year old girl in southern New Mexico is recovering after authorities say she was grazed by a bullet while asleep.

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports the girl was grazed by the bullet early Sunday morning in her family's Chaparral, New Mexico, home.

The young girl was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday it appeared a bullet in freefall struck the roof of the home and traveled through the ceiling before grazing the child in her bed.

Investigators said they believe the bullet was fired into the air nearby by someone with a large caliber handgun.

No arrests have been made.