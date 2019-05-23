Texas lawmakers want answers over new Sandra Bland video

FILE - In this July 10, 2015, file frame from dashcam video provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Trooper Brian Encinia arrests Sandra Bland after she became combative during a routine traffic stop in Waller County, Texas. Texas authorities are expected to face sharp questioning over why cellphone video Sandra Bland took during her confrontational 2015 traffic stop never publicly surfaced until May 2019. (Texas Department of Public Safety via AP, File) AP

Texas authorities are expected to face sharp questioning over why cellphone video Sandra Bland took during her confrontational 2015 traffic stop never publicly surfaced until now.

A state House committee wants answers at a hearing Friday after the 39-second clip emerged this month . Bland was found hanging in a jail cell near Houston three days after she was pulled over for not signaling a lane change.

The death of the 28-year-old black woman set off protests nationwide.

Her cellphone video shows Trooper Brian Encinia, who is white, drawing a stun gun while ordering Bland out of the car.

Texas authorities say the video was given to Bland's family attorney with other evidence. But the family says they never saw it.