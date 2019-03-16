University trumpeters offer Taps for veterans’ funerals

Ten trumpet students at a Louisiana university are offering to play Taps at veterans' funerals, rather than leave the haunting farewell bugle call to a recording.
Talons for Taps is a group named because the Warhawk is mascot of the University of Louisiana at Monroe. All of the students are taught by Assistant Professor Eric Siereveld (SEER-veld).
Siereveld said he suggested the volunteer program and explained the importance of acknowledging the sacrifices that service members make.
