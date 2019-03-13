Dog pack mauls 53-year-old man fatally in Southeast Texas

A pack of three dogs has mauled a 53-year-old man fatally at a home in Southeast Texas.
The incident happened near Santa Fe, about 20 miles northwest of Galveston.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset says the man's brother called 911 about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to report that three dogs had attacked his brother. The man said he thought his brother was dead.
The man died en route to a hospital. His name hasn't been released. The dogs have been taken into custody by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. Their breeds haven't been determined.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Comments