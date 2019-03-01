Ex-Dallas City Council member pleads guilty to taking bribes

In this Nov, 6, 2014 photo, Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn R. Davis of District 7 delivers her remarks during the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Opportunity Center to benefit East and South Dallas. The former Dallas City Council member has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from a real estate developer while serving on the council's Housing Committee. A federal plea agreement unsealed Friday, March 1, 2019, says Davis took the developer's money from Nov. 2013 to June 2015 in exchange for help winning approval for an affordable housing project. The Dallas Morning News via AP Tom Fox