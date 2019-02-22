Utility worker fired after accused of hunting on the job

An Austin electric utility worker has been fired after being accused of going hunting when he had claimed to be working.
The Austin American-Statesman reports that a company audit alleged Austin Energy employee Jody Wood was hunting on city property near a lake in March 2018 during time he claimed to be checking transmission lines.
Wood's supervisors told auditors he had no work-related reason to be there that day.
In April, the utility towed his city car from his home and found deer antlers, deer-feeder batteries covered in dirt and the box for a trail camera to track wildlife.
In an emailed response to the audit, Wood denied the allegations.
Authorities say Wood was charged in April with intoxication manslaughter in Milam County and faces trial on Sept. 16.
