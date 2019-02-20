New Mexico weighs new authority for oilfield regulators

FILE - In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pump jacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. Oil production in New Mexico has surged, resulting in record revenues for government coffers and public education. Figures released Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, by an industry group show revenues and taxes from the oil and natural gas sector reached a high of $2.2 billion for the 2018 fiscal year. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo