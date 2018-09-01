Austin package bombing suspect detonates deadly van explosion as police close in

New video from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows police officers in Austin, Texas close in on a van driven by package bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt as a final explosion ignites inside the van, killing Conditt in March 2018.
