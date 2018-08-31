New USOC CEO calls for another shakeup at USA Gymnastics

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State’s sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University said Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that the NCAA has cleared it of any rules violations in the Nassar sexual-assault scandal. Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting girls and women while working as a campus sports doctor for Michigan State athletes and gymnasts in the region. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo