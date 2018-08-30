Woman ringing doorbell in hand restraints in video identified as victim of ‘family violence’
Montgomery County, Texas deputies have identified the woman who was caught on doorbell cameras ringing doorbells while wearing what appeared to be hand restraints in the early morning. They say she is a victim of family violence but is now safe.
A doorbell camera in Montgomery County Texas captured a woman ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night. The woman appears to have broken restrains and is barefoot. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.
Katy Independent School District board member George Scott said he was 'confronted with analysis by functionally illiterate people" while discussing the district's budget. He later challenged state government officials to a debate.
A Houston, Texas, man was robbed in July after accepting a ride from four women at a nightclub, video shows. As he spoke to one of the women at a gas station, a man came up and held him so a woman could rob him, police said.
Police in Houston are looking for four women and two men after a man was robbed at a gas station. Police say the victim was attacked by an unknown male while talking to one of the women outside the car. The women had offered him a ride to a club.
A classroom full of students from Primrose School of Bedford, which is just east of Fort Worth, surprised a 7-year-old non-verbal student on his birthday by singing "Happy Birthday" to him in sign language.
A motorcyclist was filmed attempting a daring stunt on a San Antonio highway on August 12. This video was captured by Ace Scott on Loop 410. It shows the motorcyclist pulling a stunt known as the Superman.
Interview with Amanda Simpson, the sole survivor of a murder-suicide in Ponder, Texas that claimed the lives of her three children and her boyfriend, along with the gunman, her ex-husband Justin Tyler Painter.
McKinney police officers calm an 8-year-old during a traffic stop. Officers showed the boy their cruiser after he told them he was scared and sorry that his mom was speeding. His mother shared a picture of her son and officers on the Frisco Mom Blog.
On July 20, Nettie the giraffe gave birth to her third calf at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose. It's the fifth offspring of Fossil Rim's breeding bull Mosi since he arrived from the El Paso Zoo in 2014.