Video shows a woman ringing doorbells at 3 a.m. in what appears to be restraints

A doorbell camera in Montgomery County Texas captured a woman ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night. The woman appears to have broken restrains and is barefoot. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.
By
WATCH: Officers calm scared boy during traffic stop

Texas

WATCH: Officers calm scared boy during traffic stop

McKinney police officers calm an 8-year-old during a traffic stop. Officers showed the boy their cruiser after he told them he was scared and sorry that his mom was speeding. His mother shared a picture of her son and officers on the Frisco Mom Blog.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service