Houston man robbed after accepting ride from four women at nightclub, video shows

A Houston, Texas, man was robbed in July after accepting a ride from four women at a nightclub, video shows. As he spoke to one of the women at a gas station, a man came up and held him so a woman could rob him, police said.
