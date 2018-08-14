Woman accused of giving baby fatal dose of sleep aid arrested

A 27-year-old woman was arrested by Grand Prairie police Monday on a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a 2-month-old baby earlier this year.

Keene Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said officers responded to a call of a baby who stopped breathing on May 23 in Keene. Officers gave the girl CPR, but she was later pronounced dead.

Jackson said officers interviewed Adonna Townsend, who was a roommate of the baby’s mother and had been watching the baby.

There were no signs of trauma and police didn’t find any reason to believe the child died of anything but natural causes or sickness. However, on July 31, the medical examiners office ruled the death a homicide due to the ingestion of a sleep aid, Jackson said.

“We immediately interviewed (Townsend) again, and she admitted to administering the sleep aid,” Jackson said.

A warrant was filed last week charging Townsend in the baby’s death.