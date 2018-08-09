Why Beto’s campaign sign resembles the likeness of this spicy Texas treasure

What’s black and white and reminds some people of a tasty Texas treat?

Apparently it’s the campaign signs and logo being used by U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat embroiled in a battle with Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for the Senate.

Some are taking to social media to say those campaign messages remind them of the design on the Whataburger spicy ketchup container.

Tony Casas, who created the O’Rourke logo, hears that all the time.

He said he was trying to design something different and bold — totally different from other campaign logos and signs — as O’Rourke requested.

The first design Casas presented, which was full of color, was quickly rejected.

Then he presented a black-and-white version.

“Beto said, ‘This is it. This is me. It’s what I’m doing, what I’m running for,” said Casas, a partner at the Stanton Street web development/design agency in El Paso.

So Casas tinkered with the lettering, cutting off an extended e at the bottom and adding lines to each side of the words “For Senate.”

He saw the resemblance too, between the O’Rourke logo and the Whataburger spicy ketchup design.

“It’s pure coincidence,” Casas said. “But it worked out OK. Whataburger is awesome.”

Cruz’s campaign responded to the likeness.

“Unlike the spicy ketchup, when Texans unwrap the O’Rourke packaging, they are definitely not going to like what they see underneath,” Cruz campaign spokeswoman Emily Miller said. “He’s like a Triple Meat Whataburger liberal who is out of touch with Texas values.”

Online recognition

The likeness between the signs and ketchup is drawing attention on the Internet.

It was mentioned in an article last month in Politico: “The resemblance is uncanny,” the story stated.

And Texans are posting about the resemblance online.

On the TexAgs forum, one person posted a picture of O’Rourke’s campaign sign next to a photo of the Spicy Ketchup packet, stating “Beto ‘whataburger spicy ketchup packet’ O’Rourke.”

On Twitter, someone noted the resemblance: “Bruh why your campaign signs look like the Whataburger spicy ketchup?”

Various people on Reddit, including Im_A-Viking, posted the likeness, prompting comments such as: “I was much more hyped that the concept of whataburger was running for senate.”

That post also included a Cruz sign that was similar to the Hill Country Fare logo on products sold at HEB grocery stores. But Miller said “that’s not our logo/sign at all.”

Whataburger officials declined to comment on the likeness.

